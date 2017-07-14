Grand Theft Auto V Crashes

|
It's not just you, as Rockstar Support has posts from lots of users complaining of crashed in Grand Theft Auto V on PC. It's noted that you can keep the game from repeatedly crashing to desktop by setting yourself to play in offline mode, so it seems to be something on the server end. Thanks Jake.
