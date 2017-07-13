SMITE Card Game Open Beta

Open Beta starts today for Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics, the new turn-based strategy collectible card game set in the SMITE universe.



Throughout Closed Beta, Hand of the Gods has become a more polished and streamlined game that is fun for players of every skill level. These changes were directly driven by player feedback through Hi-Rez Studios’ unique community-focused development process.



“Over the course of Closed Beta we’ve reworked the strategic elements of gameplay and deck building while making combat much easier to read and understand,” said Scott Lussier, Lead Designer on Hand of the Gods. “Today with the launch of Open Beta, we invite everyone to download Hand of the Gods for free and lead the legends of mythology into battle.”



To celebrate the Open Beta launch, Hand of the Gods has introduced the new Venus Competitor’s Pack. This pack will bolster the decks of new players and veterans alike by unlocking over 70 cards and a number of bonuses, including a special Venus skin for Aphrodite in SMITE.



The Hand of the Gods Open Beta is free-to-play. Players may download the game from the Hand of the Gods website.