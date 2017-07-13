SMITE Card Game Open Beta

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
The SMITE Website announces that open beta testing is now underway for Hand of the Gods: SMITE Tactics, a new turn-based strategy game using virtual cards. This is a free-to-play game, so this news represents the kind of soft launch these games often employ. Here are the details:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 14 July 2017, 00:13.
Chatbear Announcements.