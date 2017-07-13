BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers Beta

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is a top-down, single-screen racing game created as a tribute to good old games such as Super Sprint, Indy Heat or Super Off Road. It offers challenging solo and multiplayer fun for up to 8 players!



This week is the first lap of the BAFL warm-up race and every new week, we'll distribute beta keys for new players to join in. In order to access the beta, just fill in the form to have a chance to receive a Steam key.