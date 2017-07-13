 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers Beta

[Jul 13, 2017, 6:29 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Publisher Playdius and developer Oudidon announce beta testing is now underway for BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers, an arcade racing game played with an old-school top-down perspective. You can sign up on the official website. Here's the plan:

BAFL - Brakes Are For Losers is a top-down, single-screen racing game created as a tribute to good old games such as Super Sprint, Indy Heat or Super Off Road. It offers challenging solo and multiplayer fun for up to 8 players!

This week is the first lap of the BAFL warm-up race and every new week, we'll distribute beta keys for new players to join in. In order to access the beta, just fill in the form to have a chance to receive a Steam key.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
SMITE Card Game Open Beta
BAFL: Brakes Are For Losers Beta
Battlerite Free Weekend
Disc Jam Free Weekend
Two Worlds II HD - Call of the Tenebrae Released
TransRoad: USA Trailer
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Trailer
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM Delay
Total War: WARHAMMER II Dark Elves Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.