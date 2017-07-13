 
Battlerite Free Weekend

[Jul 13, 2017, 6:29 pm ET] - 1 Comment

You can play Battlerite for free this weekend, and get the game at a discount if you enjoy your sample. Steam News has the details:

Save 33% on Battlerite as part of this week's Weekend Deal, or try out the game for free!*

Battlerite is a PvP team arena brawler and the spiritual successor to critically acclaimed Bloodline Champions. Experience the unique combination of a top down shooter with a fast paced fighting game. Take part in highly competitive, adrenaline-fueled 2v2 and 3v3 battles.

*Play For Free offer ends Sunday at 1pm Pacific, Discount offer ends Monday at 10AM Pacific.

