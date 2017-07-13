Two Worlds II HD - Call of the Tenebrae Released

A 20+ hours story campaign awaits veterans and newcomers in Antaloor. Adventurers seeking a legendary fantasy RPG will come across new locations, with exceptionally dense and realistic vegetation. Joined by familiar faces and new allies alike, players must unravel a genocidal plot that will destroy the harmony of Antaloor and leave its people and lands in ruins.



Battle your way through new lands and locations, from haunted graveyards and crypts, to dank swamps and dark forests swarming with vicious enemies and new merciless Bosses.



Sturdy new armor, stronger potions, and powerful, deadly weapons are at your disposal in your fight against the rat-like creatures known as “The Chosen”. Lots of achievements as well as fresh combat techniques and enemy behaviors will keep you guessing, as you fight to uncover a secret that will rock Antaloor to its core.