Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Trailer

[Jul 13, 2017, 6:29 pm ET] - 1 Comment

This new trailer offers a look at gameplay from Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi, BANDAI NAMCO's brawler that's coming next year to Steam as well as PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Here's the accompanying rundown on what to expect:

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.

Players can battle against or with each other in a variety of modes shown in the trailer including:

  • Barrier Battle – The attacking team must unlock the Seal Pile on the map while the defending team attempts to stop them. Unlocking the seal will summon a boss character for the attacking team to defeat.
  • Flag Battle – Seize the flag from the enemy’s territory and bring it back to your team’s base.
  • Sub Mode “Mission” – Cooperate with friends to clear different mission objectives.

