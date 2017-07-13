Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Trailer

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER is a high-speed four vs. four multiplayer title that encourages cooperative play through the use of character-specific roles. Characters are split up into four roles: Attack, Ranged, Defense, and Heal. Teams that utilize these four types of characters will be formidable opponents on the battlefield.



Players can battle against or with each other in a variety of modes shown in the trailer including:

Barrier Battle – The attacking team must unlock the Seal Pile on the map while the defending team attempts to stop them. Unlocking the seal will summon a boss character for the attacking team to defeat.

Flag Battle – Seize the flag from the enemy’s territory and bring it back to your team’s base.

Sub Mode “Mission” – Cooperate with friends to clear different mission objectives.