Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM Delay

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
BANDAI NAMCO announces a delay to Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM, saying the JRPG will come on January 19, 2018, after previously being expected this year. Here's the explanation:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 July 2017, 16:04.
Chatbear Announcements.