Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM Delay

[Jul 13, 2017, 1:57 pm ET] - Post a Comment

BANDAI NAMCO announces a delay to Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM, saying the JRPG will come on January 19, 2018, after previously being expected this year. Here's the explanation:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. announces today that the release date for Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM™ on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and PC via STEAM® has been moved to January 19, 2018.

“We have decided that more development time is required in order to deliver the full Ni no Kuni II experience to our fans,” said Akihiro Hino, CEO and President of LEVEL-5 Inc. “I deeply apologize to those who have been looking forward to the game's release. Please rest assured, however, that we will continue to strive to provide a deep and satisfying single player experience that our fans can look forward to enjoying.”

