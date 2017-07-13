 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Total War: WARHAMMER II Dark Elves Trailer

[Jul 13, 2017, 1:56 pm ET] - Post a Comment

This new trailer offers a game-engine cinematic look at the Dark Elves from Total War: WARHAMMER II. Creative Assembly also provides some details on the this third of four playable races in the strategy sequel:

Even the noblest warrior casts a dark shadow, and so it is with the race of Elves. The High Elves may be paragons of virtue, but their closest kin represent all that is foul and depraved in the Elven soul.

Led from the obsidian wastes of Naggaroth by the Witch King Malekith and his sadistic mother Morathi, the Dark Elves are hell-bent on the humiliation and destruction of their orderly brothers, and ultimate control of the Great Vortex in Ulthuan.

See their campaign begin in earnest here: [https://youtu.be/zB6FaGBz0Lo]

The third of Total War: WARHAMMER II's four playable races to be revealed so far, the Dark Elves offer a ferocious new gameplay style. Swift to strike – and brutal to a fault – they're capable of tearing down an enemy's defences in a trice, provided they sustain their Murderous Prowess. However, a Dark Elf leader must preserve his alpha status in the eyes of his lesser generals and keep an iron grip on their loyalty, lest their self-serving, glory-seeking nature leads to treachery!

Total War: WARHAMMER II launches on September 28th 2017 and is available for preorder now.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM Delay
Total War: WARHAMMER II Dark Elves Trailer
AMD Threadripper Pricing Unveiled
Lode Runner Legacy Released
More Steam Discovery Changes Planned
The Coma: Recut Next Month
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Interstellar Space: Genesis Preorders and Instant Access Underway
International Prize Pool Swells
The End Is Nigh is Nigh
EVE Online Project Discovery
Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.