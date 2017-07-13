AMD Threadripper Pricing Unveiled

Let’s start with my favorite CPU and platform, Ryzen Threadripper. Today, we are announcing that the processor we demonstrated for the first time at Computex will be called the Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1950X.



You know about its 16 cores and 32 threads, but it also delivers a 3.4 GHz base clock and a 4.0 GHz boost. And I’m happy to say we’ve priced the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X at a suggested retail price of USD $999, bringing incredible price/performance ratios to the High End Desktop (HEDT) market. Joining the 16-core CPU will be the Ryzen™ Threadripper™ 1920X, which packs 12 cores and 24 threads, a 3.5 GHz base clock and a 4.0 GHz boost, at a USD $799 suggested retail price. In the video link above, you’ll see both processors delivering more performance than the competition’s flagship HEDT processor, the Core i9 7900X – the 1950X by a wide margin. What’s more, every Threadripper X399 platform supporting the 1950X and 1920X features 64 lanes of PCIe® with support for up to four GPUs. And like all Ryzen processors, both the 1950X and 1920X are unlocked for overclocking*.



The best news may be that you won’t have to wait long; both Ryzen Threadripper processors and a variety of motherboards will be on shelf in early August 2017.



With Ryzen Threadripper processors representing the ultimate in desktop performance, the Ryzen 3 CPU will get even more people into the Ryzen family – at an affordable price point. Both Ryzen 3 desktop processors are 4 core, 4 thread, “Zen” architecture-based CPUs. We have two consumer desktop models, the Ryzen™ 3 1300X CPU with base clock of 3.5 GHz and boost to 3.7 GHz, and the Ryzen™ 3 1200 CPU with a base clock of 3.1 GHz and boost to 3.4 GHz. And the wait is even shorter for Ryzen 3 – it will be on shelf starting July 27th, and of course AMD AM4 A320, B350, and X370 motherboard options from the top ODMs are already available for pairing with Ryzen™ 7, Ryzen™ 5, and – very soon – Ryzen 3.



After the Ryzen 3 launch July 27th, you will hear more about both Ryzen Threadripper CPUs and our “Vega” GPUs at SIGGRAPH before month’s end. And don’t forget Alienware Area 51 Threadripper Edition pre-orders begin July 27th, too!