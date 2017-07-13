Lode Runner Legacy Released

Lode Runner, the Legendary Platformer Returns!

Lode Runner Legacy is the latest edition in the classic Lode Runner series, a masterpiece of action puzzle gaming introduced in the U.S. in 1983. Players manipulate “Runner” to infiltrate the evil empire and recover stolen gold while avoiding enemies and minefields. The ingenious balance of puzzle and action gameplay from the original Lode Runner is alive in Lode Runner Legacy, along with many new features that offer a fresh experience to both new players and returning fans alike, including an updated Voxel visual style and powerful game editors.



Features!

Adventure Mode: Infiltrate the evil Empire and bring back stolen gold!

Puzzle Mode: It’s all puzzles, all the time. No enemies allowed.

Classic mode: Play the original 150 levels in 3D!

World Levels: An outstanding collection of user-created levels.

Level Editor: Create your own levels and share with other fans.

Character Editor: Design your own Runner and enemies.

Item Editor: Create custom gold items.

Online Rankings: Compete against other fans in global standings.

New!