Lode Runner Legacy Released

Lode Runner Legacy is now available on Steam for Windows, offering a return to the classic platformer. This features traditional Lode Runner gameplay, editors to create your own levels, and the addition of a voxel mode, which reminds us how a game first released in 1983 helped influence Minecraft almost three decades later. The Lode Runner Legacy website has more details on the game, along with this trailer showing off gameplay. Dig this:
