More Steam Discovery Changes Planned

It's no secret that Valve has struggled trying to refine their discovery system for Steam, which can sometimes seem like finding needles in a haystack. Gamasutra has word that they are gearing up for another rewrite of their automated system, and are looking to provide further curation tools to allow the community to further this process. Here's a bit from their summary of points made during a presentation at Unite Europe 2017:
