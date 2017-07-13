More Steam Discovery Changes Planned

These basic features begin with new sorting and filtering options and settings that allow people to directly highlight the kinds of games that they either do or don’t enjoy.



But beyond just that, Valve is in the process of completely rewriting a replacement for its existing automatic recommendation system. When complete, the new system should be able to examine a player’s library and individual playtimes to individually curate game recommendations based on their actual interests and gameplay habits.



As Kroll explains, this means that the games the algorithm puts in front of players are more likely to be a better fit, ultimately boosting the chance a recommendation has to result in a purchase.



At the same time, Valve has a handful of changes for Steam’s existing discoverability features in the works. Part of this is an expansion of the Steam Curators section of the platform that brings live streams, video reviews, and other curator-created content to the forefront of the section.