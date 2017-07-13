The Coma: Recut Next Month

You can run. You can hide. But you can’t escape from the absolutely killer news that Digerati and Devespresso Games are wide-awake excited to announce The Coma: Recut, a manhwa-styled Korean survival horror coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One next month (i.e. August – exact date still TBC).



You are Youngho, a hapless Korean student who, after drifting asleep during his final exam, wakes to find himself trapped in a twisted version of his school, Sehwa High. And he’s not alone. Relentlessly pursued by a psychotic killer, Youngho must evade his hunter while desperately searching for a way to escape the dread-filled corridors and classrooms.