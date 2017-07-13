 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

The Coma: Recut Next Month

[Jul 13, 2017, 09:00 am ET] - Post a Comment

Digerati and Devespresso announce The Coma: Recut is coming west next month to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. They don't yet offer a precise date, but the Steam page says August 29th (which may be a placeholder), though it doesn't list target OSes. They serve up a full-length trailer showing off the game's manhwa-style survival/horror action. Here's word:

You can run. You can hide. But you can’t escape from the absolutely killer news that Digerati and Devespresso Games are wide-awake excited to announce The Coma: Recut, a manhwa-styled Korean survival horror coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One next month (i.e. August – exact date still TBC).

You are Youngho, a hapless Korean student who, after drifting asleep during his final exam, wakes to find himself trapped in a twisted version of his school, Sehwa High. And he’s not alone. Relentlessly pursued by a psychotic killer, Youngho must evade his hunter while desperately searching for a way to escape the dread-filled corridors and classrooms.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Ni no Kuni II: REVENANT KINGDOM Delay
Total War: WARHAMMER II Dark Elves Trailer
AMD Threadripper Pricing Unveiled
Lode Runner Legacy Released
More Steam Discovery Changes Planned
The Coma: Recut Next Month
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Interstellar Space: Genesis Preorders and Instant Access Underway
International Prize Pool Swells
The End Is Nigh is Nigh
EVE Online Project Discovery
Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.