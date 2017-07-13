 
Out of the Blue

[Jul 13, 2017, 09:00 am ET]

Clearly I was a couple of sips shy of fully caffeinated when I wrote about yesterday's date being a palindrome in U.S. notation. I say this since I failed to note that the day before yesterday also had a palindromic date, as do today, tomorrow, and every day until July 19th. Thanks to mch and Frans for pointing this out... I'd like to award you "No Prizes" like they used to (still do?) in the letter's sections for Marvel comics, but those awards required coming up with an explanation of why a discrepancy was not actually an error. Sadly, neither of you went to the trouble to come up with any sort of alibi for me here.

Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Honor & Duty 2: Legendary Assassin.
Link: For parents with a twisted sense of humor: the shark stroller.
Science: F.D.A. Panel Recommends Approval for Gene-Altering Leukemia Treatment.
Behold Jupiter's Great Red Spot.
Media: Man Pranks His Friend By Wiring His Car Horn With The Brake Pedal (NSFW). Thanks RedEye9.
YIKES!
Double Swipe. It's a thing. Lex Ishimoto is awe inspiring.

