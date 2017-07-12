Interstellar Space: Genesis Preorders and Instant Access Underway

Today, we're thrilled to announce that pre-orders with instant access for Interstellar Space: Genesis are now open! You can now grab a copy in our website to see for yourself what we've been cooking for you for the past three and a half years.



By buying the game now you get immediate access to the current game build and will receive all future updates including the final release. We're currently at Pre-Alpha.



The game is not yet on Steam but we definitely plan to be on Steam in the near future, at which point we should be able to get Steam keys for all the people who wish it and pre-order now. The game is for Windows (64-bit) only at the moment, but we plan to have Mac and Linux versions for the release or some time after that.



Game Key Features:

Turn-based tactical combat:

Ship Design

Free space-based movement with range limits

Race customization

Ship and Colony Leaders with skills, traits and desires.

Deep colony development and terraforming

Random tech trees

Races with different ideal planet types

Rich and reliable diplomacy system

Varied and deep exploration mechanics

Define your space civilization wants and desires

Deep economic mode

Espionage

Now the disclaimer. The game is already playable but is a Pre-Alpha and not finished yet. There are still some missing and placeholder graphics, music and sound effects, and features that have not yet been implemented. We expect that there will be changes made to the game design and a continuing refinement of overall balance. So, expect some incompleteness and rough edges still.