International Prize Pool Swells

The International Dota 2 Championships continue to set new records as the prize pool for the seventh annual event has already surpassed last year's largest ever e-sports prize purse of $20,770,460. This year's prize pool is expected to grow even further as more items are being added to the Battle Pass compendium that runs for several more weeks.



The International takes place at Seattle's KeyArena August 7th thru 12th.



For info on the prize pool, including the latest number, please visit: http://www.dota2.com/international/battlepass



For more information on the teams and tournament structure, please visit: http://www.dota2.com/international/announcement/