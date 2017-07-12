International Prize Pool Swells

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Valve announces the prize pool for this year's International is already larger than the pool for last year's installment in this annual Dota 2 tournament:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 13 July 2017, 06:13.
Chatbear Announcements.