The End Is Nigh is Nigh

[Jul 12, 2017, 8:50 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Steam News announces the release of The End Is Nigh for Windows, so time is nigh to head over and check out this challenging platformer. But heed this warning: "The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where you die a lot, but thats ok because you are probably already dead anyway." Here's the most recent trailer, and here are more cautions:

The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where the player takes control over Ash, one of few "things" that have "survived" the "end of the world".

Follow Ash as he flops his way through a future of pain and suffering. Feel his stress levels rise as you throw him into an endless swarm of decaying, mutant animal-like creatures and help aid his final epic quest... to simply make a friend (out of pieces of people he finds along his journey).

Oh, also you collect video game cartridges and tumors! if that does anything for ya.

Features:

  • 600+ levels!
  • 12+ explorable chapters!
  • 20+ collectible and fully playable mini game cartridges! (each with their own tiny achievements!)
  • 80+ achievements that will make you feel good about yourself
  • 100s of collectible little squishy tumors!
  • loads of hidden extras and endings that you will probably see someone else find before you do!
  • and stress!

