The End Is Nigh is Nigh

Steam News announces the release of The End Is Nigh for Windows, so time is nigh to head over and check out this challenging platformer. But heed this warning: "The End Is Nigh is a sprawling adventure platformer where you die a lot, but thats ok because you are probably already dead anyway." Here's the most recent trailer, and here are more cautions:
