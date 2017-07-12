EVE Online Project Discovery

There are countless undiscovered planets in the wider universe. One of the most promising methods of finding them is known as transit photometry, which involves measuring the light coming from a star and making use of the fact that a planet eclipsing the star will reduce the amount of light that we can observe.



These measurements of light are presented as graphs, called light curves, and show the luminosity of a star. By finding places where the curve dips regularly, players can identify possible new worlds. The findings will be monitored by a team of astronomers at Geneva University, led by Professor Michel Mayor. When a consensus has been reached, they will confirm whether or not the players have identified a new world.