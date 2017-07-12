 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

EVE Online Project Discovery

[Jul 12, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - 1 Comment

CCP announces they've added more science to the science fiction in EVE Online, their sci-fi MMORPG. This page has details on Project Discovery, which will allow EVE players to help search for new exoplanets. Word is: "By playing Project Discovery, they will directly contribute to science. Players will achieve higher ranks through their efforts as well as receiving unique in-game rewards, PLEX and ISK (in-game currency)." They offer an explanation of how it is possible to conduct such research from your PC:

There are countless undiscovered planets in the wider universe. One of the most promising methods of finding them is known as transit photometry, which involves measuring the light coming from a star and making use of the fact that a planet eclipsing the star will reduce the amount of light that we can observe.

These measurements of light are presented as graphs, called light curves, and show the luminosity of a star. By finding places where the curve dips regularly, players can identify possible new worlds. The findings will be monitored by a team of astronomers at Geneva University, led by Professor Michel Mayor. When a consensus has been reached, they will confirm whether or not the players have identified a new world.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Interstellar Space: Genesis Preorders and Instant Access Underway
International Prize Pool Swells
The End Is Nigh is Nigh
EVE Online Project Discovery
Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
WRC 7 This Fall
The Escapists 2 Next Month
Project CARS 2 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.