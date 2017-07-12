Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Counterplay Games have entered a partnership agreement to publish the competitive strategy card game, Duelyst and release the game’s new expansion Unearthed Prophecy, now available on PC and Mac. Duelyst is a free-to-play tactical card game with lightning-fast matches and deep strategic gameplay. Featuring distinct and strikingly beautiful character designs and environments, Duelyst includes multiple gameplay modes to engage all types of players and countless card options to customize decks.



A free, limited time login event has kicked off to celebrate the new partnership between BANDAI NAMCO and Counterplay Games and the launch of Duelyst’s new expansion Unearthed Prophecy. This expansion delivers 94 new cards, including 13 new cards per faction and 16 new neutral cards: https://cards.duelyst.com/unearthed-prophecy



The expansion pack also debuts a new mechanic: Sentinels. The Sentinel ability will be accessible by the Songhai, Abyssian, and Vanar factions through three new minions per faction with secret triggers that when activated will transform the unit into a super powerful minion.