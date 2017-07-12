 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion

[Jul 12, 2017, 8:49 pm ET] - Post a Comment

The Duelyst website announces the launch of the Unearthed Prophecy expansion for Duelyst, along with a new version 1.87 patch for the virtual card strategy game. This comes with a bonus just for logging in between now and August 1st. Word is: "A login event with unique reward items will be available for all players that log in between today and August 1. The rewards include three core set orbs, as well as the all new BANDAI NAMCO Healing Mystic, a new cosmetic skin in the BANDAI NAMCO colors. Users will earn these rewards during their first login." Here's more on the expansion and the game's new publishing deal:

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc., and Counterplay Games have entered a partnership agreement to publish the competitive strategy card game, Duelyst and release the game’s new expansion Unearthed Prophecy, now available on PC and Mac. Duelyst is a free-to-play tactical card game with lightning-fast matches and deep strategic gameplay. Featuring distinct and strikingly beautiful character designs and environments, Duelyst includes multiple gameplay modes to engage all types of players and countless card options to customize decks.

A free, limited time login event has kicked off to celebrate the new partnership between BANDAI NAMCO and Counterplay Games and the launch of Duelyst’s new expansion Unearthed Prophecy. This expansion delivers 94 new cards, including 13 new cards per faction and 16 new neutral cards: https://cards.duelyst.com/unearthed-prophecy

The expansion pack also debuts a new mechanic: Sentinels. The Sentinel ability will be accessible by the Songhai, Abyssian, and Vanar factions through three new minions per faction with secret triggers that when activated will transform the unit into a super powerful minion.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Interstellar Space: Genesis Preorders and Instant Access Underway
International Prize Pool Swells
The End Is Nigh is Nigh
EVE Online Project Discovery
Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
etc., etc.
Into the Black
WRC 7 This Fall
The Escapists 2 Next Month
Project CARS 2 Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.