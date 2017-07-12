Duelyst Unearthed Prophecy Expansion

|
The Duelyst website announces the launch of the Unearthed Prophecy expansion for Duelyst, along with a new version 1.87 patch for the virtual card strategy game. This comes with a bonus just for logging in between now and August 1st. Word is: "A login event with unique reward items will be available for all players that log in between today and August 1. The rewards include three core set orbs, as well as the all new BANDAI NAMCO Healing Mystic, a new cosmetic skin in the BANDAI NAMCO colors. Users will earn these rewards during their first login." Here's more on the expansion and the game's new publishing deal:
