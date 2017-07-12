WRC 7 This Fall

Bigben and Kylotonn announce an Autumn release window for WRC 7, the next
installment in their rally racing series. The celebrate by offering
a new trailer showing
off gameplay, highlighting epic stages and the powerful Citroën C3 World Rally
Car. Here's word:
Bigben and Kylotonn are pleased to reveal a new video
dedicated to the Citroën C3 World Rally Car and to the new Epic Stages in WRC 7,
the official video game of the FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) 2017. The game
will be available this autumn on Playstation® 4, Xbox One, and PC.
In WRC 7, the official cars, which take advantage of all-new rules to gain a
more dynamic and aggressive appearance as well as more power, are the new stars
and are turning everyone’s heads. This is notably the case for the Citroën C3
WRC, driven by Kris Meeke, Andreas Mikkelsen, Stéphane Lefebvre, Craig Breen,
and Khalid Al Qassimi, which is showcased in the all new trailer available here:
New special stages are appearing in WRC 7: Epic Stages. Each of the
Championship’s 13 rallies will offer players a real endurance test with much
longer and even more realistic special stages. “The idea of WRC 7’s Epic Stages
is really to response to fans of rallying and WRC who for several years have
been asking us for tracks that are longer and closer to a real rally
experience,” states Alain Jarniou, Kylotonn’s Game Director. “These special
stages, which are longer than 20 km and last for more than 15 minutes of
gameplay, are certain to test the players’ endurance. It’s also interesting to
find all these different conditions in one single, solitary special stage,”
concludes Alain Jarniou.
The trailer highlights Rally Guanajuato Mexico’s El Chocolate special stage, one
of the game’s 13 Epic Stages, which offers varied conditions: long straights
through Mexican villages, much more sinuous stretches up the side of a mountain,
and rocky roads along cliff edges.