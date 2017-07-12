The Escapists 2 Next Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Publisher Team17 and developer Mouldy Toof Studios announce an August 22nd release date for The Escapists 2, their upcoming prison break sequel that allows you to get in touch with your pixelated inner Andy Dufresne. The news is illustrated by a new pre-order and release date trailer as well as a create-a-con showing character customization options. Here's the news on the release:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 July 2017, 10:21.
Chatbear Announcements.