The Escapists 2 Next Month

[Jul 12, 2017, 09:10 am ET] - Post a Comment

Publisher Team17 and developer Mouldy Toof Studios announce an August 22nd release date for The Escapists 2, their upcoming prison break sequel that allows you to get in touch with your pixelated inner Andy Dufresne. The news is illustrated by a new pre-order and release date trailer as well as a create-a-con showing character customization options. Here's the news on the release:

Launching on the 22nd August for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, The Escapists 2 is available to pre-order from today from £19.99/$19.99/19,99 € from Steam and for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One from select retailers, with digital pre-orders available soon. Those who pre-order from select retailers will get access to an additional prison, The Glorious Regime!

In this pulse-pounding penitentiary, players will experience the thrill of escaping a hidden compound deep in the jungle. You’ll need determination and drive to avoid the unquestioningly devoted guards, constant surveillance, and the Illustrious Leader himself, in your bid for freedom.

The Escapists 2 is the forthcoming sequel to the multi-million selling, award-winning sandbox prison-escape game which will include, in a first for the series, drop in/drop out play for up to four players in both local and online play.

The Escapists 2 Next Month
