 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Project CARS 2 Trailer

[Jul 12, 2017, 09:10 am ET] - Post a Comment

This new trailer from Project CARS 2 is the third installment in their "Built by Drivers" series that may be of concern to those who prefer their games built by developers. In actuality, it sort of shows the reverse, since the "from sim to pro" theme shows how drivers can be built from the game. The clip features Corvette Racing's Tommy Milner discussing how playing racing sims helped him become the professional driver he is. Here's word:

The third episode of the Project CARS 2: BUILT BY DRIVERS video series is available today, featuring Corvette Racing’s Tommy Milner. “From Sim to Pro” chronicles the development of Milner’s love for sim racing at a very young age when he began creating car mods for video games under his “Turbo Tom” handle. He then parlayed his sim racing experience into a career in real-life racing when he started racing go-karts the tender age of 14. Through the years, Milner has built a successful racing career driving in different racing series and teams, culminating in two 24hrs of Le Mans wins (2011 and 2015) with the Corvette Racing team (the official General Motors backed racing team). Today, Milner is still racing with Corvette Racing, campaigning a Corvette C7.R in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Milner has shared his extensive in-seat racing experience and expertise to assist the development team at Slightly Mad Studios in creating the most authentic and fun racing experience possible in a video game.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
WRC 7 This Fall
The Escapists 2 Next Month
Project CARS 2 Trailer
Pressure Overdrive This Month
Redeemer Next Month
Gatherings & Competitions
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Heroes of the Storm Adds New Hero
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two Released
Wild Guns Reloaded Released
Total War: WARHAMMER II Trailer 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.