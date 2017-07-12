Project CARS 2 Trailer

The third episode of the Project CARS 2: BUILT BY DRIVERS video series is available today, featuring Corvette Racing’s Tommy Milner. “From Sim to Pro” chronicles the development of Milner’s love for sim racing at a very young age when he began creating car mods for video games under his “Turbo Tom” handle. He then parlayed his sim racing experience into a career in real-life racing when he started racing go-karts the tender age of 14. Through the years, Milner has built a successful racing career driving in different racing series and teams, culminating in two 24hrs of Le Mans wins (2011 and 2015) with the Corvette Racing team (the official General Motors backed racing team). Today, Milner is still racing with Corvette Racing, campaigning a Corvette C7.R in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Milner has shared his extensive in-seat racing experience and expertise to assist the development team at Slightly Mad Studios in creating the most authentic and fun racing experience possible in a video game.