Pressure Overdrive This Month

[Jul 12, 2017, 09:10 am ET] - Post a Comment

Chasing Carrots announces that on July 25th they will launch Pressure Overdrive, a sequel to Pressure, their steampunk racing game. This previously released trailer offers a look at the game, and here's the explanation of how the original concept is being overhauled for the follow-up:

Four years after their debut game Pressure (PC), the Stuttgart-based studio Chasing Carrots is rolling out a completely overhauled sequel to follow up on their high-octane arcade game. Pressure Overdrive takes players on a wild ride as they fight against the evil Count Soap, who has stolen the water from all surrounding rivers to fill his gigantic ‘Uber-Spa’. As the pilot of a steam-powered and heavily armed buggy, players have to ram and shoot their way through hordes of crazy enemies, including a series of powerful bosses. In between missions, they get to pimp their ride with a variety of upgrades and customization options.

When Chasing Carrots launched the original Pressure in 2013, they knew they had created a unique action-arcade game. Their follow-up game Pressure Overdrive improves on the original concept and appeals to a broad audience with its entertaining blend of arcade action and four-wheeled shoot ‘em up. On top of the new twin stick control scheme, the game offers additional weapons, new upgrade paths, an endless mode and couch co-op for playing with your friends. Plus a new tutorial level that will help players get into the game.

