Pressure Overdrive This Month

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Chasing Carrots announces that on July 25th they will launch Pressure Overdrive, a sequel to Pressure, their steampunk racing game. This previously released trailer offers a look at the game, and here's the explanation of how the original concept is being overhauled for the follow-up:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 12 July 2017, 10:21.
Chatbear Announcements.