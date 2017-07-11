Heroes of the Storm Adds New Hero

These patch notes cover a new update that's now live in Heroes of the Storm,
bringing balance changes, a new map rotation, and a new hero to Blizzard's MOBA.
The new hero is Stukov, a support from StarCraft who's half-man, half-zerg, and
all admiral. Here's the
Stukov spotlight trailer and here's word on how he's bringing the long arm
of the zerg:
In the 25th century of Earth’s History, the United Earth
Directorate Expeditionary Fleet was dispatched to reign in the Terran Colonies
of the Koprulu Sector. Over time, these expatriate colonists that were once
loyal had wavered in their allegiance, threatening the fabric of government
which had been sewn across the galaxy. Of the formidable commanders tasked with
this imperative endeavor, Vice Admiral Alexei Stukov was second in command.
During the violent campaign in that system, developments ensued that would
eventually cast Stukov in a traitorous light to his superiors. Having been found
to be in violation of a direct order to destroy the powerful Psi Disrupter,
Stukov was subsequently executed for his disobedience. Unbeknownst to the UED at
the time, their ranks had been infiltrated by a powerful shape-shifting alien
entity that sought to sow confusion about the importance of Stukov’s mission.
After his death, Stukov’s corpse was later recovered by the Zerg, who sought to
infest human leaders and mutate them into leaders of their own colonies. As the
first of their attempts to blend their genetics with that of humanity’s, the
once lifeless husk of Stukov was reanimated into something at once both more and
less than human.
The infested Admiral known as Stukov has now entered the Nexus as a formidable
melee support, ready to spread his healing pathogens and deadly disease across
the battleground.