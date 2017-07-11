 
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two Released

[Jul 11, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

As noted on Steam News, Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two is now available for Windows. Here's the overview of the series:

Now that Jesse and the gang have vanquished the Wither Storm, saved the world, and become totally super famous heroes, life has gotten a bit more...complicated. With more responsibilities and less time for adventure, old friendships have started to fade -- at least until Jesse’s hand gets stuck in a creepy gauntlet that belongs to an ancient underwater temple. Together with old pals and new comrades alike, Jesse embarks on a brand new journey filled with tough choices, good times, and at least one temperamental llama.

