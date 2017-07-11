Wild Guns Reloaded Released

In Wild Guns Reloaded, Annie has tracked down the famed bounty hunter Clint to get revenge on the Kid Gang. With eight stages, each with three zones, there's plenty of bad robots to blast away. With a true arcade game feel, Wild Guns was the first sci-fi western to arrive on home consoles, and to this day, there really isn't any other game like Wild Guns!



Wild Guns Reloaded also offers two new characters, each with their own weapons and tactics, and allows 4 players to play at the same time. Online rankings, classic and new stages, new Boss enemies, and special weapons round out the classic Wild Guns experience on PC.