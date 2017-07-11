 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Wild Guns Reloaded Released

[Jul 11, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Wild Guns Reloaded, offering the first Windows installment in this steampunk western series. Here's what to expect:

In Wild Guns Reloaded, Annie has tracked down the famed bounty hunter Clint to get revenge on the Kid Gang. With eight stages, each with three zones, there's plenty of bad robots to blast away. With a true arcade game feel, Wild Guns was the first sci-fi western to arrive on home consoles, and to this day, there really isn't any other game like Wild Guns!

Wild Guns Reloaded also offers two new characters, each with their own weapons and tactics, and allows 4 players to play at the same time. Online rankings, classic and new stages, new Boss enemies, and special weapons round out the classic Wild Guns experience on PC.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Heroes of the Storm Adds New Hero
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two Released
Wild Guns Reloaded Released
Total War: WARHAMMER II Trailer
AFTERGRINDER Launch Trailer
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Fire Pro Wrestling World Early Access
Riders of Icarus: Rise of the Trickster Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.