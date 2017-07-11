Total War: WARHAMMER II Trailer

The High Elves play a defensive game like no other race in the Warhammer world. Staggering their enemy with masterful archery on approach, tar-pitting them into a punishing melee, then counterattacking with elemental flying monsters, this ancient highborn race is a force to be reckoned with. See them in action right here:



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-8RQCwevAk



This new gameplay video from Creative Assembly shows the High Elves in the player's hands, defending against a bellowing host of Lizardmen warriors led by Mazdamundi himself, and reveals spectacular new units in action. Look out for:

The noble Flamespyre Phoenix and its Frostheart variant: fire and ice working in perfect tandem to decimate enemy forces

The Dragon Princes of Caledor: top-tier shock cavalry clad in dragon armour, making them immune to fire

The immensely-armoured Phoenix Guard: standing ready to strike down the largest beasts that the Lizardmen have to offer.

