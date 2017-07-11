Total War: WARHAMMER II Trailer

A new trailer from
Total War: WARHAMMER II is a let's play showing off some High Elves gameplay
from the upcoming strategy sequel. Here's word on what we're seeing here:
The
High Elves play a defensive game like no other race in the Warhammer world.
Staggering their enemy with masterful archery on approach, tar-pitting them into
a punishing melee, then counterattacking with elemental flying monsters, this
ancient highborn race is a force to be reckoned with. See them in action right
here:
This new gameplay video from Creative Assembly shows the High Elves in the
player's hands, defending against a bellowing host of Lizardmen warriors led by
Mazdamundi himself, and reveals spectacular new units in action. Look out for:
The noble Flamespyre Phoenix and its Frostheart
variant: fire and ice working in perfect tandem to decimate enemy forces
The Dragon Princes of Caledor: top-tier shock
cavalry clad in dragon armour, making them immune to fire
The immensely-armoured Phoenix Guard: standing
ready to strike down the largest beasts that the Lizardmen have to offer.
Keep abreast of WARHAMMER II gameplay videos, roster reveals, lore talks and
more at youtube.com/user/thecreativeassembly
Launching September 28th, Total War: WARHAMMER II is the sequel to 2016's
award-winning PC fantasy-strategy epic. For more information, please visit
totalwar.com