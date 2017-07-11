 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Total War: WARHAMMER II Trailer

[Jul 11, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new trailer from Total War: WARHAMMER II is a let's play showing off some High Elves gameplay from the upcoming strategy sequel. Here's word on what we're seeing here:

The High Elves play a defensive game like no other race in the Warhammer world. Staggering their enemy with masterful archery on approach, tar-pitting them into a punishing melee, then counterattacking with elemental flying monsters, this ancient highborn race is a force to be reckoned with. See them in action right here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D-8RQCwevAk

This new gameplay video from Creative Assembly shows the High Elves in the player's hands, defending against a bellowing host of Lizardmen warriors led by Mazdamundi himself, and reveals spectacular new units in action. Look out for:

  • The noble Flamespyre Phoenix and its Frostheart variant: fire and ice working in perfect tandem to decimate enemy forces
  • The Dragon Princes of Caledor: top-tier shock cavalry clad in dragon armour, making them immune to fire
  • The immensely-armoured Phoenix Guard: standing ready to strike down the largest beasts that the Lizardmen have to offer.

Keep abreast of WARHAMMER II gameplay videos, roster reveals, lore talks and more at youtube.com/user/thecreativeassembly

Launching September 28th, Total War: WARHAMMER II is the sequel to 2016's award-winning PC fantasy-strategy epic. For more information, please visit totalwar.com

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Heroes of the Storm Adds New Hero
Minecraft: Story Mode - Season Two Released
Wild Guns Reloaded Released
Total War: WARHAMMER II Trailer
AFTERGRINDER Launch Trailer
On Sale
Evening Patches
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Interviews
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Fire Pro Wrestling World Early Access
Riders of Icarus: Rise of the Trickster Released 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.