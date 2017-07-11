 
AFTERGRINDER Launch Trailer

[Jul 11, 2017, 6:55 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A new official trailer for AFTERGRINDER sets up the planned release of the side-scrolling runner on July 18th, which is when this will come to Windows via Steam. This kind of platformer is always big on story, so here's word on that:

AFTERGRINDER drops you head first in a current day Romeo & Juliet tale: From the suburbs to the big city, two thrashin’ gangs battle for supremacy. When one gang member (“The Dude”) falls in love his rival’s sister (“The Lady”), the suburbs are no longer safe. Now the Lady must skate her way to the big city while grinding rails and dodging death to save her Dude.

