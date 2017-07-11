Evening Crowdfunding Roundup

Star Realms Frontiers by Robert Dougherty — Kickstarter. "Star Realms is
a fast-paced game of space battles that combines the fun of a deckbuilding
game with the interactivity of Trading Card Game-style combat. As you play,
you make use of Trade to acquire new Ships and Bases from the cards being
turned face up in the Trade Row. You use the Ships and Bases you acquire to
either generate more Trade, or to generate Combat to attack your opponent
and their Bases. When you reduce your opponent’s score (called Authority) to
zero, you win! Battle your friends or team up to play cooperatively against
the game!"