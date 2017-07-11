 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Fire Pro Wrestling World Early Access

[Jul 11, 2017, 08:55 am ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News announces the release of Fire Pro Wrestling World in early access for Windows on Steam, offering the chance to grapple with this sports simulation. They offer a message from the director on the news:

Fire Pro fans, welcome to the dawn of a new age!

It took us over 10 years to actualize Fire Pro Wrestling World, but today it’s finally here, in Early Access!

It’s been a long journey.
I nearly gave up many times along the way.
I followed through to the end, and look where it got us.
But I wasn’t alone… you and fans like you helped push me through the rough spots.

The title is still in development but it stands for great things to come.
I’m asking you for your suggestions, for your praise and complaints to help make this the ultimate Fire Pro experience!

If you’re a fan who grew up with the series like I did, then this day is almost enough to make a grown man cry.
And if this is your first time in the ring, once you step into the squared circle, I promise you won’t want to leave.

All I can say is: Thank you! Everyone!

Tomoyuki Matsumoto
–Fire Pro Wrestling World Executive Director

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Fire Pro Wrestling World Early Access
Riders of Icarus: Rise of the Trickster Released
Battle Splash Alpha Released
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Consolidation
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
AMD ReLive Drivers
Star Wars: Battlefront II Multiplayer Beta in October
Antihero Released
GORN Early Access
BATTLECREW Space Pirates Launches
JCB Pioneer: Mars Revealed
Wild West Online Trailer
On Sale 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.