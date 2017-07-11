Fire Pro Wrestling World Early Access

Fire Pro fans, welcome to the dawn of a new age!



It took us over 10 years to actualize Fire Pro Wrestling World, but today it’s finally here, in Early Access!



It’s been a long journey.

I nearly gave up many times along the way.

I followed through to the end, and look where it got us.

But I wasn’t alone… you and fans like you helped push me through the rough spots.



The title is still in development but it stands for great things to come.

I’m asking you for your suggestions, for your praise and complaints to help make this the ultimate Fire Pro experience!



If you’re a fan who grew up with the series like I did, then this day is almost enough to make a grown man cry.

And if this is your first time in the ring, once you step into the squared circle, I promise you won’t want to leave.



All I can say is: Thank you! Everyone!



Tomoyuki Matsumoto

–Fire Pro Wrestling World Executive Director