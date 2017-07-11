 
Riders of Icarus: Rise of the Trickster Released

[Jul 11, 2017, 08:55 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Riders of Icarus Steam page has word that a new Rise of the Trickster patch is now live, calling this a new expansion for the airborne MMORPG. Here is the official trailer for the new content, along with a mount trailer. This post has the complete patch notes. Here's word on the new Trickster class:

Trickster has arrived! This support-oriented class mixes the use of summons, buffs, and debuffs to support her fellow Riders. Her ability to play a support role, while dealing damage from afar allows her to be versatile in nature. And, allow Riders to provide that additional support strength when combating difficult content.

