Riders of Icarus: Rise of the Trickster Released

Trickster has arrived! This support-oriented class mixes the use of summons, buffs, and debuffs to support her fellow Riders. Her ability to play a support role, while dealing damage from afar allows her to be versatile in nature. And, allow Riders to provide that additional support strength when combating difficult content.

The Riders of Icarus Steam page has word that a newpatch is now live, calling this a new expansion for the airborne MMORPG. Here is the official trailer for the new content, along with a mount trailer This post has the complete patch notes. Here's word on the new Trickster class: