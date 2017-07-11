Battle Splash Alpha Released

Take your water weapons and challenge with/against your friends. Feel the frenzy as water splashes from your weapons can accidentally wet your opponents, your allies, and even yourself! The aim of this game is to create a fun, intense, and exciting shooter with no need of violence. Everyone, regardless of ages, can enjoy Battle Splash as much as they can.



Players can choose one of 4 character classes with different traits and stats so as to bring variety of play styles. These classes are also equipped with a special items based on strength and advantages of the characters. Battle Splash also allows players to equip a set of 4 weapons with no restriction for more fun and frenzy experience. The game will also feature different game modes, providing more challenges to the skilled players.