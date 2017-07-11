Out of the Blue

|
So happy Prime Day, as today marks Amazon's now-annual celebration of Amazon. This offers discounts for Amazon Prime customers, providing a great chance to fill out your waterproof Bluetooth speaker collection. If it seems like I'm giving you the hard sell, that's because we're in on the deal, since we'll get a cut on any purchases you make after navigating to Amazon using our Amazon.com, Amazon.co.uk, or Amazon.de links, so thanks to all who take the effort to do so. Also, today is 7/11 day, so there's a chance to get a free Slurpee today from 7-Eleven, so enjoy that as well. Sadly, it's probably too late to order a wool hat from Amazon to stave off headaches from taking in your Slurpee too fast.
