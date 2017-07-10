 
AMD ReLive Drivers

[Jul 10, 2017, 8:29 pm ET]

AMD support now offers new version 17.7.1 Crimson ReLive reference drivers for AMD graphics cards. Here's word on what they do:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition is AMD's advanced graphics software for enabling high-performance gaming and engaging VR experiences. Create, capture, and share your remarkable moments. Effortlessly boost performance and efficiency. Experience Radeon Software with industry-leading user satisfaction, rigorously-tested stability, comprehensive certification, and more.

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.7.1 Highlights

Support For

  • Radeon RX 460/470 Series Graphics-based mining cards
  • Radeon RX 550/560 Series Graphics

Fixed Issues

  • Fixed a bug causing crashes on Tekken 7 on Radeon RX 380 Series graphics products.
  • Fixed a bug causing crashes on FFXIV and Little Nightmares on Radeon RX 300 Series graphics products.
  • Fixed an issue causing crashes with Adobe Lightroom CC 2015.10

