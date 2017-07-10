Antihero Released

Independent video game publisher Versus Evil, in partnership with independent developer Tim Conkling, have announced that strategic digital board game, Antihero, is now available on PC and Mac, with a mobile version launching later in the year. Set against the backdrop of a gas-lit Victorian underworld, players assume the role of a Master Thief, and employ underhanded and ruthless tactics to dominate the city and outwit their opponents. The game includes a story-driven single player campaign and a Skirmish-vs-AI mode to help would-be thieves practice their skulduggery skills before going face to face with online opponents.



Antihero also includes two online game modes. ‘Casual Matches’ are asynchronous affairs - players can take their time to their next move, and have multiple games running simultaneously. In ‘Live Match’, players face their opponents in real-time, with a turn-timer upping the pressure dramatically! Experienced thieves can set up custom “House Rules” to tailor matches to their tastes.



“Antihero is the archetypal turn-based strategy game but with a distinct art style and deviously crafted game experience. It requires a healthy dose of cunning strategy and forward thinking to outsmart your opponent,” commented Versus Evil General Manager, Steve Escalante. “The game suits a variety of play styles, from the tactical and methodical chess-like pace to a full-on strong arm approach, muscling in on your opponent to make this a very competitive game.”