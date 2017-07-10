Antihero Released

Versus Evil announces the release of Antihero, saying the Windows and macOS
editions of this digital boardgame are now available, and that mobile
versions of the game are also in the works. This is available through most
online distributors, as well as from the
Versus Evil website, though
all purchases involve a
Steam key. Here's the
recent launch trailer,
and here are the details:
Independent video game publisher Versus Evil,
in partnership with independent developer Tim Conkling, have announced that
strategic digital board game, Antihero, is now available on PC and Mac, with a
mobile version launching later in the year. Set against the backdrop of a
gas-lit Victorian underworld, players assume the role of a Master Thief, and
employ underhanded and ruthless tactics to dominate the city and outwit their
opponents. The game includes a story-driven single player campaign and a
Skirmish-vs-AI mode to help would-be thieves practice their skulduggery skills
before going face to face with online opponents.
Antihero also includes two online game modes. ‘Casual Matches’ are asynchronous
affairs - players can take their time to their next move, and have multiple
games running simultaneously. In ‘Live Match’, players face their opponents in
real-time, with a turn-timer upping the pressure dramatically! Experienced
thieves can set up custom “House Rules” to tailor matches to their tastes.
“Antihero is the archetypal turn-based strategy game but with a distinct art
style and deviously crafted game experience. It requires a healthy dose of
cunning strategy and forward thinking to outsmart your opponent,” commented
Versus Evil General Manager, Steve Escalante. “The game suits a variety of play
styles, from the tactical and methodical chess-like pace to a full-on strong arm
approach, muscling in on your opponent to make this a very competitive
game.”