GORN Early Access

[Jul 10, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now features early access to GORN, a Windows gladiator game that requires either an HTC Vive or an Oculus Rift VR headset to play. This trailer includes a look at gameplay, which sadly involves crafting neither gunpowder nor some sort of rudimentary lathe. Here's word on what it does offer:

GORN is a ludicrously violent VR gladiator simulator, made by Free Lives, the developers of Broforce and Genital Jousting. Featuring a unique, fully physics driven combat engine, GORN combatants will be able to creatively execute their most violent gladiatorial fantasies in virtual reality. Savagely strike down an infinite supply of poorly-animated opponents with all manner of weapons – from swords, maces, and bows to nunchuks, throwing knives, massive two-handed warhammers or even your blood-soaked bare hands. The only limits to the carnage are your imagination and decency, in the most brutal and savage VR face-smashing game ever produced by man.

