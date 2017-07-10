 
JCB Pioneer: Mars Revealed

[Jul 10, 2017, 8:28 pm ET] - 2 Comments

This trailer shows off JCB Pioneer: Mars, an upcoming survival sandbox game set on the red planet. Developer Atomicom says this will feature hard science, something that will be on display soon, as they say it will enter early access this summer. Here's more on how this will allow you to science the doodoo out of being stranded:

JCB Pioneer: Mars begins as the player awakes from a crash, surrounded by the wreckage of their Lander vehicle amidst falling debris and hurtling winds. Survival is the first goal–the location of oxygen and the establishment of an outpost. As the player slowly begins to establish themselves on Mars, learning to combat the planets fierce and hostile weather patterns, they’ll begin a larger operation of colonisation. Life-support infrastructure is crucial but so to is the mining of natural resources, part of a broader mission to save an ailing Earth.

JCB Pioneer: Mars is a hardcore blend of survival and construction gameplay set on the hostile, alien planet. Meteor strikes, dust clouds and electrical storms all threaten the player’s survival and chances of a successful colonisation effort. But equipped with the futuristic, heavy-duty construction and mining vehicles specifically designed by JCB Engineers, every would be astronaut has a chance of surviving and thriving in the face of extreme planetary challenges.

