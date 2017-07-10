Cricket Captain 2017 Released

Call Captain Cricket, as Cricket Captain 2017 is now available for
Windows through digital distribution, including
Steam,
offering a new installment in this sports simulation. The
Childish Things website has all the
details, and this trailer
offers a look at the game in action. Here is the pitch:
The English
summer has officially arrived with the launch on Steam of Cricket Captain 2017.
Developed in association with England cricket legend Jimmy Anderson, Cricket
Captain is unrivalled in cricket management simulation and Cricket Captain 2017
improves the series once again with more statistics, updated interface, refined
match engine, improved player generation and all the attention to detail that is
the trademark of the series.
Cricket Captain 2017 arrives with the most significant expansion of domestic
teams in its history, with 130 playable domestic teams across 8 countries, along
with all the 10 international Test teams.
It’s time for cricket fans to put their tactical expertise to the test in the
number one cricket management game.
Key features for 2017 include
3 new domestic systems, all major global 20 over
leagues: Play in 20 over leagues from; India, England, Australia, West
Indies, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.
Ground Records: Individual, Team, and Partnership
Records for over 130 grounds for First Class, One Day and 20 over.
International Versus Records: Individual, Team,
and Partnership Records for all 10 Test playing nations in Test Match, ODI
and International 20 Over.
New Grounds: Four new modelled grounds: Cardiff,
Taunton, Bristol and Hobart. Updated ground models for existing grounds.
Historical Scenarios: England vs South Africa
2003, 1998 and England vs West Indies 1995, 1984 and 1957.
New database: With improved player ability and
player type accuracy.
Pakistan Domestic: Play as one of 16 domestic
teams and 6 franchise 20-over sides in the debut for Pakistan domestic in
Cricket Captain.
West Indies Domestic: 12 playable teams over
domestic and franchise systems.
Bangladesh 20 Over: 8 playable 20 over teams.
South African 20 Over: New 20 over league in South
Africa.
Updated English Domestic season: With 8 teams in
Division 1 and Durham’s points deductions across all competitions.
Updated interface: With an updated look for 2017.
Updated Tournament Modes: including the 2017
Champions Trophy.