Cricket Captain 2017 Released

The English summer has officially arrived with the launch on Steam of Cricket Captain 2017.



Developed in association with England cricket legend Jimmy Anderson, Cricket Captain is unrivalled in cricket management simulation and Cricket Captain 2017 improves the series once again with more statistics, updated interface, refined match engine, improved player generation and all the attention to detail that is the trademark of the series.



Cricket Captain 2017 arrives with the most significant expansion of domestic teams in its history, with 130 playable domestic teams across 8 countries, along with all the 10 international Test teams.



It’s time for cricket fans to put their tactical expertise to the test in the number one cricket management game.



Key features for 2017 include

3 new domestic systems, all major global 20 over leagues: Play in 20 over leagues from; India, England, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, and New Zealand.

Ground Records: Individual, Team, and Partnership Records for over 130 grounds for First Class, One Day and 20 over.

International Versus Records: Individual, Team, and Partnership Records for all 10 Test playing nations in Test Match, ODI and International 20 Over.

New Grounds: Four new modelled grounds: Cardiff, Taunton, Bristol and Hobart. Updated ground models for existing grounds.

Historical Scenarios: England vs South Africa 2003, 1998 and England vs West Indies 1995, 1984 and 1957.

New database: With improved player ability and player type accuracy.

Pakistan Domestic: Play as one of 16 domestic teams and 6 franchise 20-over sides in the debut for Pakistan domestic in Cricket Captain.

West Indies Domestic: 12 playable teams over domestic and franchise systems.

Bangladesh 20 Over: 8 playable 20 over teams.

South African 20 Over: New 20 over league in South Africa.

Updated English Domestic season: With 8 teams in Division 1 and Durham’s points deductions across all competitions.

Updated interface: With an updated look for 2017.

Updated Tournament Modes: including the 2017 Champions Trophy.

New Achievements