Fortnite Launch Trailer

Fortnite is due on July 25th, and Epic Games paves the way with a cinematic launch trailer. This is titled "Hard Days Night," since referencing a 53 year-old song (and movie) is a way to draw in the kids. But just in case, they go far more modern for the soundtrack with the 35 year-old Astro Zombies by the Misfits. Here's the description of the clip: "Strange things are afoot at the DurrrBurger. Assemble the squad and get ready for the launch of Fortnite with the 'Hard Days Night' cinematic short."
