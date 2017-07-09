Warframe: Plains of Eidolon Announced

A gathering of Warframe fans are currently gathered at
TennoCon 2017 to
celebrate the third-person shooter. Digital Extremes is using the occasion to
announce Plains of Eidolon, an expansion that will allow players to play in an
open zone and encounter some new creatures. The offer a
Plains of Eidolon teaser
trailer and a
Sacrifice
teaser along with a
another video showing off what they call 17 minutes of gameplay, though some
of it seems pretty pre-rendered. Here's word:
With the first introduction
of Landscapes in Warframe, Plains of Eidolon enables players to discover a
bustling town full of NPCs with their own stories to tell, motives, quirks, and
quests to offer. Cetus, a makeshift basecamp for scavengers known as Ostrons
who've made The Bleeding Tower their home, is filled with activity and surprise.
In this immense and gorgeous new landscape, players are challenged to attain a
new Warframe and new weapons, engage in new story elements, and soar over the
plains using Archwing – mechanical wings previously only used in space or under
water. But beware -- when night falls, even the invading Grineer flee the
Spectral Sentients that haunt their colossal remains on the Plains of Eidolon.
"We have announced big things for Warframe at TennoCon before but nothing like
this. Adding Landscapes is a huge leap that we've been working on for some
time," said Steve Sinclair, creative director of Warframe. "Plains of Eidolon is
our first step in adding a new kind of player freedom to the game. We wanted to
give our players something new, something dramatic, and that meant taking risks
and evolving the game in a fresh, new direction. For veteran players, we're
always trying to give them a living, evolving game. Landscapes is a great
example of how we do that. If you bounced off Warframe a while ago, this is a
very different feel for the game that warrants a second look. We can't wait to
see how people react to this!"