Warframe: Plains of Eidolon Announced

With the first introduction of Landscapes in Warframe, Plains of Eidolon enables players to discover a bustling town full of NPCs with their own stories to tell, motives, quirks, and quests to offer. Cetus, a makeshift basecamp for scavengers known as Ostrons who've made The Bleeding Tower their home, is filled with activity and surprise. In this immense and gorgeous new landscape, players are challenged to attain a new Warframe and new weapons, engage in new story elements, and soar over the plains using Archwing – mechanical wings previously only used in space or under water. But beware -- when night falls, even the invading Grineer flee the Spectral Sentients that haunt their colossal remains on the Plains of Eidolon.



"We have announced big things for Warframe at TennoCon before but nothing like this. Adding Landscapes is a huge leap that we've been working on for some time," said Steve Sinclair, creative director of Warframe. "Plains of Eidolon is our first step in adding a new kind of player freedom to the game. We wanted to give our players something new, something dramatic, and that meant taking risks and evolving the game in a fresh, new direction. For veteran players, we're always trying to give them a living, evolving game. Landscapes is a great example of how we do that. If you bounced off Warframe a while ago, this is a very different feel for the game that warrants a second look. We can't wait to see how people react to this!"