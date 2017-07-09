 
Steam Top 10

[Jul 09, 2017, 11:45 am ET] - 3 Comments

Valve lists the following as the bestselling titles on Steam for last week:

  1. PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS
  2. Grand Theft Auto V
  3. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  4. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition
  5. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  6. NieR:Automata
  7. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Dishonored 2
  10. Fallout 4

