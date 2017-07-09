Out of the Blue 		  

|
We went and looked at more houses yesterday. The good news is that we completely fell in love with one. The bad news is that we completely fell in love with one. It's bad news because it's unlikely we will have our own house on the market before August 1st, so we're going to have to suffer anxiety that someone else will buy the one we found so enchanting. There's not much we can do about this other than wait on pins and needles and hope things all work out.
R.I.P.: Nelsan Ellis dead- True Blood actor dies at 39.
