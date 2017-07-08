 
League of Legends Urgot Rework Details

[Jul 08, 2017, 08:16 am ET] - Post a Comment

A new League of Legends Champion Reveal doesn't cover a new League of Legends champion, but it does outline a long-awaited rework to Urgot. They run though his new kit and discuss tips on how he will be put to good use in the MOBA. Here's a bit:

A former Noxian Headsman, Urgot used to think he knew what strength was. Then he was betrayed by Swain and found himself bound in chains, a slave in Zaun’s mines. There, he discovered a new form of strength: pain. He revels in the chaos of suffering, knowing that it makes him strong. Now—his body augmented with machinery—he knows that Noxus can never truly be ruled by strength while it is ruled at all. He seeks to destroy the leaders of Zaun, and preaches to those who survive: there are no rulers, only survivors.

