F1 2017 Trailer

This trailer from F1 2017 features another classic car reveal for the upcoming Formula One racing simulation. Travel back to a time when Gnarls Barkley topped the charts, everyone was talking lika the Borat, and Google startled everyone by dropping a ton of cash on YouTube. That's right, it's 2006, when the Renault R26 helped Fernando Alonso win the World Drivers' Championship. Here's word:
