NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy Next Month

Grab your capslock sunglasses, as BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shouts they plan to
release NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
on August 25th in
the Americas (except Brazil) though Steam
, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. This
offers the four games in the series along with some extras. Here's the plan:
Today, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. announces that a physical
version of NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy will be coming to the
PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One on August 25th, 2017 in
the Americas excluding Brazil priced at $79.99. A digital version for download
on PlayStation 4 system, Xbox One, and STEAM® will be available for all
countries across the Americas for $69.99. NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM
Legacy includes all four titles from the Ultimate Ninja STORM series, spanning
the NARUTO and SHIPPUDEN storylines.
With NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy, players will experience all
of the titles in the series, which has sold more than 16 million titles
worldwide. The collection includes NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja STORM, Ultimate Ninja
STORM 2, Ultimate Ninja STORM 3 Full Burst as a remastered set and available for
current generation consoles for the very first time. The three remastered
titles, as well as the included NARUTO SHIPPUDEN Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to
Boruto, will also include all of the major downloadable content offered
throughout the series, giving fans the entire NARUTO SHIPPUDEN storyline in one
package. The set will also include an exclusive Steelbook case, NARUTO art book,
and bonus NARUTO anime at participating retailers for PlayStation 4 system and
Xbox One, making this the perfect addition for any fan of the NARUTO
series.