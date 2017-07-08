 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Out of the Blue

[Jul 08, 2017, 08:16 am ET] - Post a Comment

Today is apparently one of the Video Game/Games days that people celebrate, though there's also a National Video Games/Game day that comes up in September. Of course, like the old Peanuts punchline about every day being kid's day, every day is video game day around here, so you can just carry on as usual and I think you're covered.

Celebratory Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Pretentious Game 5.
Story: How Brian Bosworth duped thousands of Broncos fans into raising a lot of money for charity. Thanks ViperFour.
Science: World Health Organization: Unsafe oral sex causing rise in cases of untreatable gonorrhoea.
Media: Jim Gaffigan - Disney.
BIC: The Company Behind the Pen.
Hammerhead Slug.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
On Overwatch Balance
League of Legends Urgot Rework Details
F1 2017 Trailer
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy Next Month
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Strike Vector EX Open Beta
Unturned Launched
SOYF- S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.