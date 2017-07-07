 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Strike Vector EX Open Beta

[Jul 07, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam now offers a open beta testing of the Windows edition of Strike Vector EX, a competitive aerial combat shooter that's already available for PlayStation 4. Ragequit Corporation describes this as "somewhere between StarFox and Doom on steroids," and say the free open beta will run until the game's official release on July 18th. Here's word on the game:

Strike Vector EX is a competitive first-person aerial-combat game that satisfies every gamer’s fantasy of waging dizzying dogfights with super-powered aircraft. Bursting with customizable mech-inspired ships, Strike Vector EX disrupts the air combat genre through a combination of impressive mechanics, imaginative aircraft, and stunning fast-paced multiplayer fights.

Strike Vector EX is designed with new controls and upgraded with new features and modes. To complement the already robust competitive multiplayer game, Ragequit brings a story-based single-player campaign complete with characters, cutscenes and deadly AI, new training modes, and a huge variety of battle styles ranging from elimination and survival to duels, boss fights, and demolition.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Strike Vector EX Open Beta
Unturned Launched
SOYF- S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Firefall Falls
Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Month
Antihero Monday
Secret World Legends Roadmap
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Early Access Extended
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.