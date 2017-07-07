Strike Vector EX Open Beta

Strike Vector EX is a competitive first-person aerial-combat game that satisfies every gamer’s fantasy of waging dizzying dogfights with super-powered aircraft. Bursting with customizable mech-inspired ships, Strike Vector EX disrupts the air combat genre through a combination of impressive mechanics, imaginative aircraft, and stunning fast-paced multiplayer fights.



Strike Vector EX is designed with new controls and upgraded with new features and modes. To complement the already robust competitive multiplayer game, Ragequit brings a story-based single-player campaign complete with characters, cutscenes and deadly AI, new training modes, and a huge variety of battle styles ranging from elimination and survival to duels, boss fights, and demolition.