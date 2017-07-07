 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

Unturned Launched

[Jul 07, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Steam News announces the official launch of Unturned, a voxel-based zombie game. This free-to-play game was previously in early access, and currently boasts a "very positive" rating based on a startling 273,000+ reviews. Here's a bit on what this offers:

STAY UNTURNED
You're one of the few not yet turned zombie. Keeping it that way will be a challenge.

  • Go in guns blazing and attract the attention of everything, living and dead.
  • Take a subtle approach sneaking around and making use of distractions.
  • Confront and learn to counter special abilities ranging from invisibility to fire breathing to lightning attacks.

STRUGGLE AGAINST NATURE
Zombies aside nature does plenty to make life hard.

  • Forage wild fruits and vegetables.
  • Hunt animals for pelts and meat, or in some hostile environments become the prey.
  • Fish for food and garbage.
  • Plant a crop and make sure it gets rain.
  • Seek warmth and take shelter from blizzards.

DEAL WITH OTHER PLAYERS
Friend or foe there's a lot of interesting people online.

  • Arrest bandits with handcuffs and blindfold them as a non-lethal strategy.
  • Fight with every kind of weapon under the sun - swords, machine guns, snipers, missiles, landmines - you name it.
  • Raid enemy encampments using charges and detonators and steal their loot.
  • For pure PvP play arena mode in a last man standing battle to the death, or PvE for peaceful cooperation.
  • Roleplay servers encourage everyone to stay in character and tell a story together.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Strike Vector EX Open Beta
Unturned Launched
SOYF- S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Firefall Falls
Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Month
Antihero Monday
Secret World Legends Roadmap
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Early Access Extended
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.