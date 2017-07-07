Unturned Launched

Steam News announces
the
official launch of
Unturned
, a voxel-based zombie game. This free-to-play game was
previously in early access, and currently boasts a "very positive" rating based
on a startling 273,000+ reviews. Here's a bit on what this offers:
STAY
UNTURNED
You're one of the few not yet turned zombie. Keeping it that way will be a
challenge.
- Go in guns blazing and attract the attention of
everything, living and dead.
- Take a subtle approach sneaking around and making
use of distractions.
- Confront and learn to counter special abilities
ranging from invisibility to fire breathing to lightning attacks.
STRUGGLE AGAINST NATURE
Zombies aside nature does plenty to make life hard.
- Forage wild fruits and vegetables.
- Hunt animals for pelts and meat, or in some
hostile environments become the prey.
- Fish for food and garbage.
- Plant a crop and make sure it gets rain.
- Seek warmth and take shelter from blizzards.
DEAL WITH OTHER PLAYERS
Friend or foe there's a lot of interesting people online.
- Arrest bandits with handcuffs and blindfold them
as a non-lethal strategy.
- Fight with every kind of weapon under the sun -
swords, machine guns, snipers, missiles, landmines - you name it.
- Raid enemy encampments using charges and
detonators and steal their loot.
- For pure PvP play arena mode in a last man
standing battle to the death, or PvE for peaceful cooperation.
- Roleplay servers encourage everyone to stay in
character and tell a story together.