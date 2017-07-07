Unturned Launched

STAY UNTURNED

You're one of the few not yet turned zombie. Keeping it that way will be a challenge.

Go in guns blazing and attract the attention of everything, living and dead.

Take a subtle approach sneaking around and making use of distractions.

Confront and learn to counter special abilities ranging from invisibility to fire breathing to lightning attacks.

STRUGGLE AGAINST NATURE

Zombies aside nature does plenty to make life hard.

Forage wild fruits and vegetables.

Hunt animals for pelts and meat, or in some hostile environments become the prey.

Fish for food and garbage.

Plant a crop and make sure it gets rain.

Seek warmth and take shelter from blizzards.

DEAL WITH OTHER PLAYERS

Friend or foe there's a lot of interesting people online.