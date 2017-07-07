 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:
Chicago, IL 11/17

Regularly scheduled events

SOYF- S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS Released

[Jul 07, 2017, 7:23 pm ET] - 2 Comments

SOYF- S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS is now available on Steam, allowing Windows and macOS gamers to show their friends what they really think of them. Here's a video offering a look at this s#!tshow, and here's the poop:

The party game nobody asked for, but everybody needs.

SOYF: S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS is a local multiplayer competitive brawler for 2-4 players! Assume the role of adorable creatures and attempt to poop on your friends to find out who reigns aerial excrement superiority.

Features:

  • Classic, competitive and chaotic 4-player same-couch multiplayer like the good ol' days
  • Easy to pick up and play, approachable control scheme so everyone can play
  • Classic Game mode - Everyone has 3 hit points and competes for 3 rounds to crown the poop champ
  • Dingle Mode - Get heavier each time you're S#!T on. Race toward the top, try not to fall off the bottom! Last S#!TTER standing wins!
  • 1S#!TKill Mode - One shot, one kill mode. Don't play s#!tty or you'll die quick!
  • Single Player Target Challenges - Tune up your crappy aim in this single player shooting gallery.
  • Familiar Faces (Crossover Characters) - Guest appearances by Kinda Funny's Greg Miller, Isaac from Binding of Isaac, Fish from Nuclear Throne and Puglie Pug! ∠(◉♔◉U 」∠)＿
  • Soundtrack by Hyper Potions

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

   Current Headlines
Strike Vector EX Open Beta
Unturned Launched
SOYF- S#!T ON YOUR FRIENDS Released
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Firefall Falls
Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Month
Antihero Monday
Secret World Legends Roadmap
PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS Early Access Extended
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization 		  

 




Blue's News is a participant in Amazon Associates programs
and earns advertising fees by linking to Amazon.



footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.