Firefall Falls

[Jul 07, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - Post a Comment

The Red 5 Studios announces the closure of Firefall, saying the free-to-play MMORPG is ending today after just under three years of operation (thanks Rock, Paper, Shotgun). There were warning signs along the way, as the developer laid off staff in November 2015, a month before missing payroll a month later, followed by an odd suggestion from their former CEO that the community let the game tank so he could buy the IP. Here's word on the shutdown, and the possibility the game will continue on mobile:

With heavy hearts, we regret to inform you that after much review and analysis, Red 5 Studios have decided to suspend the Firefall efforts on 7th, July 2017. Thank you for being an important part of the Firefall experience and for your loyalty and dedication to the online community.

Your efforts and loyalty will not go without recognition, however. Firefall is currently developing a mobile version of the game and all of Firefall’s founders and players will be rewarded greatly in the new game. We will be sure to provide everyone with more updates as we have them.

Thank you for your support and enthusiasm throughout the years; we will see you at the next battle.

