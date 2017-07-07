 
Hearthstone Knights of the Frozen Throne Next Month

[Jul 07, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - Post a Comment

Blizzard announces Knights of the Frozen Throne, a Lich King-themed expansion for Hearthstone coming next month. This will include 135 new virtual cards for the strategy game, along with the chance to seize the frozen throne for yourself (see how well that worked out for Arthas Menethil). There are more details on the Hearthstone website, and here's word from the announcement on the latest Blizzard mash-up:

For those in the service of the Lich King, death is only the beginning. . . . Blizzard Entertainment today announced Knights of the Frozen Throne™, the new expansion coming this August to Hearthstone®, Blizzard’s smash-hit digital card game. Adventurers will soon travel to Northrend, where they’ll confront the Lich King and be raised as Death Knights, wielding otherworldly powers and stealing life from their opponents, and ultimately ascending Icecrown Citadel to claim the Frozen Throne—and 135 frosty new cards—for themselves.

In Knights of the Frozen Throne, players storm Icecrown Citadel, the Lich King’s frozen fortress, in pursuit of the forbidden might of runic magic. Rumor has it the Lich King seeks champions to imbue with the icy essence of undeath: players will soon receive his favor in the form of nine new legendary Hero Cards that, when played, transform Hearthstone’s heroes into fearsome Death Knights, granting frost-rimed armor and modified powers. The Lich King has also decided to bestow players with a new power from beyond the grave: “Lifesteal,” a chilling new keyword, heals players for damage dealt.

Those not content with merely serving at the Lich King’s behest can challenge him directly in a series of free missions that Knights of the Frozen Throne will offer to all players. Step into Icecrown Citadel in the prologue mission, then venture through the citadel’s two wings as you fight iconic bosses like Professor Putricide and Sindragosa on your way to a final epic showdown against The Lich King himself. After completing the prologue mission, players will receive a random legendary Death Knight Hero Card.

